Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters hours before Trump unveils immigration proposal - live updates

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is speaking with reporters Thursday morning, hours before President Trump formally unveils the administration's immigration proposal. It aims to alter the composition of incoming legal immigrants, with a focus on increasing the share of highly skilled immigrants, a senior administration official said Wednesday. The plan also calls for improving physical border security.

But many specific details of the plan have yet to be hashed out. The proposal does not include protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients, a key sticking point for Democrats and immigration advocates. At the moment it also does not include any reductions or changes for or H-1B or H-2B temporary work visas. The H-1B is a work visa requiring applicants to hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited university. The H-2B visa is a guest worker permit given to applicants performing temporary or seasonal work.

McCarthy is a staunch supporter of the president and likely to offer support for the proposal.