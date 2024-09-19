Judge killed in Kentucky courthouse shooting, governor says

A district judge was shot and killed inside a courthouse in Kentucky on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

"Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon," Beshear posted on social media.

The shooting took place at the Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky, about two and a half hours southeast of Lexington, near the Virginia border.

The Letcher County coroner confirmed to CBS News that there was a death from the shooting but declined to offer more details because the investigation is just beginning.

Kentucky courts officials posted a statement about the shooting on social media. "The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time," the statement said. "While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can."

Schools in the area were briefly placed under lockdown after the shooting, according to a Facebook post that has since been removed.

The shooting comes a day after the apparent end of a manhunt for a suspect in a Kentucky highway shooting that put parts of the state on edge. The suspect was believed to have been found dead, officials said Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.