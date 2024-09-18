Kentucky highway shooting suspect found dead, officials believe

The suspect in the Kentucky highway shooting earlier this month is believed to have been found dead, authorities announced Wednesday.

Remains believed to belong to 32-year-old Joseph Couch were found in the area off exit 49 of Interstate 75 in Laurel County, the same exit near which the shooting occurred, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip "PJ" Burnett, Jr. said in a news conference. A weapon was also found with the body as well.

The unidentified body was discovered at about 3:30 p.m. local time by "two troopers and two civilians" in "deep brush," Burnett disclosed.

"There were articles associated with the body that at this time we feel is Joseph Couch," the commissioner said.

The body will be sent to the coroner in Frankfort, Kentucky, for positive identification Thursday. There was no word on a cause of death.

Couch had been the subject of a manhunt in the southeastern part of the state since five people were shot on Interstate 75 on the evening of Sept. 7.

All five victims were expected to survive the shooting, which happened near London, a city with a population of about 8,000 outside Daniel Boone National Forest.

Trees stand in wooded areas alongside Interstate 75 near Livingston, Kentucky, on Sept. 8, 2024, as police search for a suspect in a Sept. 7 shooting along the Interstate. Timothy D. Easley / AP

Burnett said that the two troopers — who had been taking part in a search for Couch throughout the day — noticed vultures in the air, and when trying to find the source of what was attracting them, noticed "a strong odor of what was believed to be decomposing flesh."

At about that same time, the troopers heard voices and came upon a civilian couple, identified as the McCoys, who said they were also searching for the suspect as well.

"Almost immediately after that interaction…the troopers and McCoys stumbled upon an unidentified body," said Burnett, who thanked the couple for being "very cooperative" and providing troopers "with relevant information."

The McCoys appeared to have been livestreaming the discovery on social media. However, Burnett indicated that the troopers were with them when the body was found.

"We did have troopers that were right there with them," Burnett said.

Burnett said that the landscape and the thick brush made the search difficult, describing the area as "some of the most treacherous terrain that there is in Kentucky."

State police had warned people that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous as authorities spent days searching for him in the dense forest.

Officials had urged residents to check in on their neighbors, hold off on outdoor activities and scroll through footage from their security cameras before returning home after going out. Schools were closed throughout the area in the days immediately after the shooting.

Investigators recovered from an area near the shooting an AR-15 rifle and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition that the suspect bought legally on the day of the shooting, authorities said.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS News last week, the suspect had sent a text message less than 30 minutes before the shooting in which he wrote that he planned to "kill a lot of people." The woman who received that text called 911 prior to the shooting and alerted emergency dispatchers, the affidavit read.

The Lexington Herald-Leader identified the woman as the suspect's ex-wife.

The suspect had served in the Army Reserve for nearly six years as a combat engineer without any deployments, according to an Army spokesperson.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

