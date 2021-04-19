3 dead and 3 hurt in shooting at Kenosha, Wisconsin, bar; person of interest in custody

Three people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said. Police said Sunday evening that a person of interest is in custody.

Two people died at the bar and another died after hopping into a car leaving the scene, the sheriff's office said. Officials said they did not believe it was a random act but rather a targeted situation. The three people who died all knew each other, the sheriff's office said.

On Sunday evening, police said there were six confirmed victims — three deceased men and three men who were hospitalized with gunshot wounds — and one more possible unknown gunshot victim.

Authorities said they believed handguns were used, and more than one was recovered at the scene.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. at Somers House Tavern, a bar popular with Carthage College students, according to CBS Chicago. The college was put on lockdown early Sunday, but it has since been lifted.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement that he and his wife are "thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence."

The Kenosha shooting was one of several shootings nationwide this weekend. A man was killed and a woman injured at a shooting at a mall in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday night. Omaha police said Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, was arrested on Sunday in connection to that incident. In a separate incident in Phoenix, several people were injured while running from gunfire at a concert Saturday night, according to CBS affiliate KPHO.

This weekend's violence comes after a series of deadly shootings as well, including one at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday that left eight people dead.