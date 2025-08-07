Kennedy Center Honors could see some changes under Trump

What is the future of the Kennedy Center?

What is the future of the Kennedy Center?

What is the future of the Kennedy Center?

The Kennedy Center has slightly delayed naming its list of annual lifetime achievement honorees until closer to the event in December, and the award itself, known for its rainbow-hued ribbon, may be redesigned in favor of a simpler version, sources familiar with the decisions told CBS News.

The announcement of the Kennedy Center Honors recipients, usually made annually in August, will happen in the next several weeks, one of the sources said.

Although some of the arts center's staff and those who closely follow the event have worried the televised gala would be completely revamped and renamed in favor of a patriotic-sounding moniker, the Kennedy Center Honors name will remain untouched, sources said.

The rainbow theme won't disappear entirely, but the ribbon for the lifetime achievement medallion will likely to be redesigned — possibly with a black or gold ribbon.

President Biden with 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees Amy Grant, Bono and The Edge of U2, and Gladys Knight during a reception at the White House on Dec. 4, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

The Honors weekend will be revamped, with a more streamlined schedule instead of multiple gatherings at the State Department, the White House and elsewhere, sources said. The events were expensive and time-consuming, and honorees sometimes skipped portions of the non-televised events.

After criticizing the Kennedy Center's artistic fare and its finances, President Trump earlier this year named himself as its chairman, longtime aide and supporter Richard Grenell as its president and several White House officials and Trump allies as board members. That triggered a number of artists to cancel performances and some staff members resigned.

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony is directed and produced by CBS and airs on the network.

The size of the Kennedy Center's development team has been severely downsized, several sources close to the matter said. That team has shrunk from more than 60 to less than 20, and some departments have been slashed altogether.

Giving by Democratic donors has collapsed, although aggressive fundraising has continued and has outpaced past years with more corporate sponsors, several sources said.

Grenell told CBS News: "I don't want to lose a single Democratic donor. We're working hard to keep them and expand the donor base. The arts should not be political."

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at The Kennedy Center for the opening night performance of "Les Misérables" on June 11, 2025. Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

During his first term, after several award recipients criticized him, Mr. Trump skipped the Honors shows, breaking a tradition of presidential attendance at the cultural venue.

President Biden attended during all four years of his term, including last year's ceremony that recognized singer Bonnie Raitt, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, surviving members of the band the Grateful Dead, trumpet player Arturo Sandoval, and Harlem's Apollo Theater.

Two of the sources said Grenell has been an effective organizer but is only occasionally at the Kennedy Center. One was critical of Grenell's salary. Grenell started off taking zero salary and is now paid $175,000, sources said, which is less than the previous president, Deborah Rutter, whose salary topped $1 million, public tax records show.

Roma Daravi, a spokeswoman for the Kennedy Center, declined to comment on Grenell's salary or changes to the award design.

She said they're not making changes to ceremony itself. "If anything," she said, "it's going to be more exciting."