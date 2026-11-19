The Kennedy Center Honors may have left the Kennedy Center itself, but the annual awards gala isn't leaving its longtime broadcast home. CBS has reached a one-year deal to air the awards ceremony next month, according to sources familiar with the arrangement.

This year's event, scheduled to be taped on Sunday, Dec. 7, and aired on Dec. 27, will be held at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington. Honorees include musicians Paul Anka and Barbara Mandrell, composer David Foster, actor Andy Garcia and playwright David Mamet.

In September, the Kennedy Center board voted to close the performing arts center amid a legal dispute over building upgrades and attempts to add President Trump's name to the facade. Mr. Trump said he would only help fundraise for renovations if his name was added to the facade. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., however, ruled that only Congress had the authority to change the building's name.

While modest maintenance projects continue, planning for the major renovations are underway and a construction schedule cannot be set until an ongoing federal court case halting construction is resolved. A court hearing is set for Thursday.

CBS has broadcast the Kennedy Center Honors each year since 1978. The multiyear contract lapsed after the 2025 show, but the arts center and the network reached a short-term deal for this year's show last week. The program will also stream on Paramount+.

President Trump co-hosted the show in 2025, punctuating artistic performances with several speeches throughout the evening. The White House did not respond to a CBS News inquiry on whether the president would attend this year.