Kennedy Center Honors to take place at Capital One Arena

Washington — This year's Kennedy Center Honors will take place at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C., instead of at the Kennedy Center, a spokesperson for the institution said Friday.

The announcement comes as the Kennedy Center's main building is currently closed for what the Trump administration has described as safety assessments, and as legal and political battles over the center continue. Last year, Congress appropriated over $250 million for renovations to the facility.

President Trump has announced a major renovation of the facility that would take roughly two years, and he still wants to add his name to the facade and to an outdoor plaza at the center. The president and the Kennedy Center board, whose appointees were selected by Mr. Trump, suggested the major renovation of the facility might not proceed if the courts won't allow his name to be added.

This year's Kennedy Center Honors will take place on Dec. 7. The annual gala performance recognizes lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Capitals hockey team and the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team.

CBS has broadcast the Kennedy Center Honors every year from 1978 to 2025. The contract for that partnership ended after the 2025 program aired, according to a source familiar with the contract. The Kennedy Center is expected to announce its broadcast partner for the 2026 program later this fall, the Kennedy Center spokesperson said.

The 2025 honorees included actor Sylvester Stallone and country music artist George Strait.