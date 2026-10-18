Falcons rookie Kendal Daniels leaves Bears game on stretcher after third-quarter tackle

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was injured and left the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Daniels made a tackle on Bears tight end Colston Loveland and remained on the ground. He was attended to for several minutes and strapped to a board by trainers and left the field on a cart. His legs, body, head and shoulders were strapped down. On the way off the field, he made a fist with his left hand.

"Kendal Daniels is alert and has movement in all his extremities. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation," the Falcons said in a statement on social media.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels is taken off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game between the Falcons and the Chicago Bears in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Several defensive players on the Falcons were on one knee while Daniels was being attended to. Eventually, the entire Falcons bench came over on the field to support him. Multiple Bears players were also on one knee while Daniels was worked on. He was ruled out with a neck injury.

Daniels is a fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma. He has started six games and entered Sunday with 22 tackles this season.