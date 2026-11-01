Ken Paxton campaign no longer has Alamo event scheduled

Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton's campaign will no longer hold an event on the eve of Election Day at the Alamo, as originally advertised.

The campaign has not publicly commented on the change of plans. But Monday's schedule included events in Conroe and Allen, both of which are hundreds of miles from San Antonio, where the Alamo is located. The Allen event is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT, which would not give him time to get to San Antonio that night.

The Paxton campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

The Paxton campaign had announced last month a two-week bus tour through Texas, named "Come and Take It," after the opening words of the Texas Revolution. Although many of the stops were yet to be announced, the campaign said the tour would conclude on Monday, Nov. 2 at the Alamo.

The Alamo is the fort that was under siege by the Mexican army for 13 days in 1836, killing more than 150. It is currently a World Heritage Site in San Antonio and a museum, and its website says political activities are prohibited.

Paxton is currently running for Senate against Democrat James Talarico. Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, but recent polls have shown Talarico with a slight lead. CBS News ranks the state as a toss-up.

President Trump, who endorsed Paxton in the primary, has been campaigning heavily in Texas. He held a rally in San Antonio earlier in October and had events in Corpus Christi and Lubbock last week.