Kelly Clarkson debuts song "I've Loved You Since Forever," inspired by Hoda Kotb and her daughter

"Today" show co-anchor Hoda Kotb's daughter, Haley Joy, is only a year old but she's already inspired a song by a superstar. Kotb's friend, Kelly Clarkson, debuted the song "I've Loved You Since Forever" as a companion to the TV personality's new book of the same name.

Kotb adopted her daughter last year and called the little girl "the love of my life." Haley Joy was born on Valentine's Day in 2017.

Kotb said on "Today" that one day she had an idea to have someone "sing the book," and thought of vocal powerhouse Clarkson. "There is one person I know who has a voice that is in a class by itself," she said.

"I made it more like a lullaby, like James Taylor, like there's kind of some Patty Griffin in it," Clarkson told Kotb. "I hope we do it justice."

Clarkson debuted her lullaby and the music video on "Today" on Thursday; the song closes with the sound of a rattle.

Kotb got emotional after they played the video and revealed that proceeds from the song will go to HelpUsAdopt.org, to aid people who find it difficult to afford the adoption process.