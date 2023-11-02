Former NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell joins New York Mets as senior vice president of security

Keechant Sewell joins Mets as senior VP of security Keechant Sewell joins Mets as senior VP of security 00:20

NEW YORK -- Former New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell has a new job with the New York Mets.

She's joining the organization in a newly created role as senior vice president, security and guest experience.

Sewell left the NYPD in June after 18 months on the job.

She begins her new position with the Mets on Nov. 27.