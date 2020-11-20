Watch Live: White House holds first press briefing since Trump lost election

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a briefing Friday afternoon — her first press briefing since October 1 and since President Trump lost the election. Mr. Trump refuses to concede and continues promoting false claims of voter fraud.

McEnany has also refused to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the vote. On Tuesday, McEnany appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity's show, holding up what she claimed were 234 pages of sworn affidavits raising allegations of fraud in Wayne County, Michigan. However, the Wayne County canvassers certified Mr. Biden's victory in the county that night, and the president-elect's win was then certified across the state. There is no legal recourse for undoing a certification, according to the Michigan secretary of state.

McEnany has frequently appeared on Fox News in recent weeks. On Thursday, she said in an interview that restrictions set up by states to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 were "Orwellian."

"The American people know how to protect their health. We've dealt with COVID for many months," McEnany said on Fox News.

Over 250,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and nearly 12 million Americans have contracted COVID-19.