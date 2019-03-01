Katherine Helmond, "Soap" and "Who's the Boss?" actress, has died at age 89

Actress Katherine Helmond had died at the age of 89, her talent agency confirmed on Friday. Helmond starred as ditzy matriarch Jessica Tate opposite Billy Crystal and Robert Guillaume on "Soap," for which she won the Golden Globe for best actress in 1980. She also won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role as Mona Robinson on "Who's The Boss" in 1989.

Helmond was also known for her recurring roles "Coach" and "Everybody Loves Raymond." Her most recent film project was lending her voice to Disney and Pixar's "Cars" franchise as Lizzie. She also had supporting roles in Alfred Hitchcock's "Family Plot" and Garry Marshall's "Overboard."

"The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now… half of what I've been my entire adult life," Katherine Helmond's husband, David Christian said. Provided by APA Agency

During her career, which spanned more than five decades, Helmond also graced the stage, appearing in several Broadway and off-Broadway productions. In 1973, she received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Eugene O'Neill's "The Great God Brown."

The actress was born in Galveston, Texas, in 1929. She is survived her husband, David Christian, her half-sister, Alice Parry, and many much loved nephews and nieces, her agency said in a statement.

"She was the love of my life," Christian said in a statement. "We spent 57 beautiful, wonderful, loving years together, which I will treasure forever. I've been with Katherine, since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now…half of what I've been my entire adult life."

Helmond's "Who's the Boss" co-stars, Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza, tweeted about her passing.

