Harris to release medical records as campaign looks to pressure Trump to do the same

Why Kamala Harris needs more support among Hispanic men

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to release her medical history and records Saturday, as her campaign is now planning to put pressure on former President Donald Trump to release his own.

The report will say the 59-year-old Harris has the physical and mental resiliency to serve as president, according to a senior Harris aide.

It is unknown yet how detailed Harris' records will be, but her campaign views the release as an opportunity to turn the conversation towards the physical health and mental acuity of her opponent, the 78-year-old Trump. Harris' advisers argue they can contrast her age and Trump's — daring him to disclose more recent information.

Harris did not release her medical records during the 2020 campaign. In November 2023, Trump posted a letter from his doctor of osteopathic medicine, Bruce Aronwald, that said he had been examined in September 2023 and that his "overall health is excellent." No specifics on his vitals or medications were shared.

In an interview with CBS News in August, Trump said he would "gladly" release his medical records and that he recently had a medical exam and had a "perfect score."

If elected in November, Trump would be the oldest president in U.S. history by the end of his term.

The Harris campaign's attempt to highlight Trump's age mirrors the Republican campaign's approach to President Biden while he was the candidate. When Biden was still running, Trump's campaign would often post clips of him stumbling up the stairs of Air Force One, or of his verbal gaffes.

Biden left the 2024 race in July after Democratic infighting and skepticism he could serve a full second term, which was spurred by a June debate performance where he appeared to show signs of his age, 81, by speaking with a hoarse voice and stumbling through answers.

On social media, Harris' campaign has been leaning into references to Trump's age, pointing out moments where Trump slurs his words or meanders.

"Americans are tired of your lies and slur-filled delusions. It's getting…old," the Kamala HQ X account posted in August.