Watch Live: Harris campaigns in Atlanta with rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Atlanta on Tuesday night, making her first visit to Georgia since President Biden ended his campaign and she became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. and Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will perform, according to Harris' campaign. The rapper confirmed on Instagram she would be at the event. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Mayor Andre Dickens, Rep. Nikema Williams and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will also join Harris, according to her campaign.

Harris' campaign sees a win in Georgia, a battleground state, as one of her pathways to winning the 2024 election.

Mr. Biden very narrowly won the state against former President Donald Trump four years ago — a rare victory in a state that hadn't backed a Democrat for president in nearly three decades. It was Mr. Biden's disastrous debate performance in Atlanta against Trump in June that ultimately led to the end of his reelection campaign.

Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Aug. 7, the current deadline to obtain ballot access in Ohio, which requires nominees be certified at least 90 days before Election Day. Ohio lawmakers changed the deadline to Sept. 1, but the new law doesn't take effect until then, prompting Democrats to formalize their nominee before the convention in Chicago on Aug. 19 out of an abundance of caution.

Harris said earlier Tuesday she has "not yet" made a decision about her running mate.

Harris and the yet-to-be-named vice presidential candidate will campaign together in battleground states next week, sources familiar with the plans told CBS News.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, are scheduled to campaign in Atlanta on Saturday.

Nidia Cavazos contributed reporting.