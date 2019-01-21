Kamala Harris speaks after announcing presidential bid -- watch live



California Sen. Kamala Harris is holding her first press conference at 1:30 pm today, at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, D.C. on the same day she announced that she is joining the Democratic primary race for president in 2020.

Harris is bypassing the formal exploratory stage and going all-in. Harris made it official Monday with a social media video that also introduced her campaign slogan: "For the people."

She is the third U.S. senator and the fourth woman to join the 2020 fray. Harris is also the first African-American candidate to enter the race, and her campaign rollout speaks to that significance: Her announcement comes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and her campaign logo was inspired by Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to run for president nearly five decades ago.