North Carolina deputies are asking for help naming this K-9 pup

Calling all dog lovers! A North Carolina sheriff's office has asked the public for help in naming its adorable new K-9 pup — known now only as "Puppy Doe."

While "Fluffy" and "Sir Sitsalot" are out of the running, the Union County Sheriff's Office posted on Tuesday that after "a considerable amount" of time and effort, they needed suggestions on what to name the 11-week-old German Shepherd.

"Puppy Doe" is an 11-week-old German Shepard puppy. Union County Sheriff's Office

"While thinking of a name to submit, we want you to consider the following character traits observed in this new puppy up to this point," the Facebook post reads.

The unnamed pup comes from a family of service dogs, including his mother, who was an explosives detection K-9.

He enjoys long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass and tearing up new tennis balls. The one trait that stands out? He prefers his toys to be thrown overhand, not underhand.

UCSO Requests Public Assistance in Naming New K-9 The Union County Sheriff’s Office is proud to welcome our agency’s... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

"Your guess is [as] good as ours on this one," deputies joked.

In less than two days, the Facebook post has garnered more than 4,000 comments. Suggested names vary from Donut — because "he likes to roll around and is sweet," remarked one commenter — to law enforcement-inspired terms such as "Valor," "Sarge" and "Radar."

The sheriff's department said it will continue to take names in the comments section of the Facebook post until 8 a.m. on Friday. They will then create a list of the five most popular names and ask the community to vote on the names.