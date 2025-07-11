Justin Bieber releases surprise new album "Swag," hours after teasing it online

Justin Bieber released a new album, "Swag," on Friday, surprising fans with his seventh studio album hours after he teased it on billboards and social media posts.

"Swag" is his first album since becoming a father last year, and his first since "Justice," which was released in 2021.

"Inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet," Def Jam Recordings said of the 21-track album.

Billboards depicting Bieber were found by fans Thursday in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Los Angeles. The singer also shared images of billboards on his official Instagram account along with a tracklist that included song names like "All I Can Take," "Walking Away," "Dadz Love" and "Forgiveness."

Bieber, the two-time Grammy Award winning singer and Canadian pop idol who revolutionized teen pop and social media fame, is best known for his silky R&B pop lyric tenor, demonstrated on the diamond-selling "Baby," "Sorry," and "Stay" with the Kid Laroi. At the beginning of his career, and as a tween, Bieber began working with Usher and the influential music manager Scooter Braun.

In 2023, Bieber sold the rights to his music — all six of his albums, including hits like "Sorry" and "Baby" — to Hipgnosis, a U.K-based music investment company. The deal's financial details were not disclosed, but Billboard Magazine reports that the sale was worth an estimated $200 million.

In August 2024, Bieber and his wife, the model Hailey Bieber, announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber. The couple has been married since 2018, when they tied the knot in a courthouse.

Bieber went on tour in 2022, and was forced to cancel concert dates as he contended with a rare neurological disorder that left his face partially paralyzed. He shared that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.