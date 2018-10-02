Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly tied the knot in September

The rumors are true: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin did indeed tie the knot last month, reports ET. A source confirmed that though the newlyweds have been telling people they did not get married, they married in a courthouse in September.

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people. Justin and Hailey wanted to be married, and didn't want to wait," a source told ET. "They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted."

"Justin and Hailey were telling people they weren't married when they were," the source added. Bieber and Baldwin were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York, but denied they got hitched. Baldwin even tweeted, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" She later deleted the tweet.

Another source told ET last month, "Justin and Hailey are still planning to have a wedding or celebration with their closest friends and family. However, Justin is very spontaneous. [He] keeps Hailey and everyone on their toes."

Speculation last month was only fueled further after Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, posted a romantic tweet days after the couple were spotted outside the Marriage Bureau. "Love is unconditional," she wrote.

"Justin has always been in love with Hailey and is looking forward to being married," a source told ET earlier this month. "Justin has been in the spotlight for a long time, and his childhood was accelerated. After years of ups and downs, Justin took some time to evaluate everything in his life, took time off his tour [and] music and got to enjoy a more simple life."

"With that time, Justin knew he wanted to spend his time with Hailey and have a future with her," the source added.

In July, Bieber and Baldwin went public with their engagement on social media. The Canadian superstar popped the question during a trip to the Bahamas.

Bieber wrote on Instagram, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Baldwin tweeted, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."