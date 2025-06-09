Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dismissed

Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against his "It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was dismissed by a federal judge on Monday, according to court documents.

Baldoni accused the couple of civil extortion and defamation after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in a complaint filed in December. Baldoni has denied the accusations.

Baldoni also sued The New York Times, which was first to report Lively's sexual harassment complaint. That lawsuit was also dismissed Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.