What's open and closed on Juneteenth 2026? Find out if banks, USPS and stores are operating.

Many Americans will have the day off on Friday, June 19, to celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. While most stores will remain open, some services will be unavailable.

The stock market and most banks will be closed on Friday. While many stores will remain open, make sure to check local store hours as they may vary by location.

Also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved people that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

Read on to see what's open on Juneteenth.

Is Walmart open?

Yes, Walmart will operate during normal hours on Juneteenth, a spokesperson confirmed.

Is Costco open?

While Costco is closed for other federal holidays, it will remain open for Juneteenth.

Is Target open?

Target will be open during normal business hours, which vary depending on location, according to a spokesperson.

What grocery stores are open?

Food Lion

Kroger

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Whole Foods

What stores and fast-food chains are open?

Apple

CVS

Dunkin'



HomeGoods

Homesense

IHOP

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's (some stores will have extended hours)

Marshalls

McDonald's

Petco

Nordstrom

Sierra

Starbucks



Taco Bell



TJ Maxx

Are banks open?

Major banks such as Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo will be closed on Friday.

Is the stock market open?

The stock market will be closed on June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, according to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq websites.

Are FedEx, UPS and USPS open on Juneteenth?



FedEx and UPS will make deliveries and keep retail locations open on June 19, according to their respective websites.

However, you may run into issues if you're trying to mail something. All U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed, and USPS mail deliveries will be suspended for Juneteenth. Services will resume Saturday, June 20, according to USPS.