Hiring surged in July as U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.4%

Hiring boomed in July before COVID-19 Delta variant cast a shadow on U.S. economic growth. The Department of Labor said Friday that employers added 943,000 jobs last month, exceeding analyst forecasts.

The nation's unemployment rate fell to 5.4% as more jobless Americans found jobs. It's the lowest unemployment rate since March of 2020, the last report before the coronavirus plunged the economy into a short but steep recession.

"It is a great sign that this jobs report exceeded expectations," Steve Rick, chief Economist at CUNA Mutual Group, said in a email. "With rapid vaccine rollout and continued reopening efforts we can expect the economy to continue to make steady progress from here out."

Economists had predicted payroll growth of 870,000 jobs for July. Figures for May and June were also revised upward, with the economy adding 119,000 more jobs than previously estimated.

Despite that momentum, economists fear the latest coronavirus surge could dampen the recovery. Friday's report is based on a survey conducted in mid-July, before the COVID-19 cases jumped in many part of the country.

This is a developing story.