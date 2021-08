U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July as unemployment rate drops to 5.4% July's jobs report beat expectations. The U.S. added 943,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what this means for the economy and about a survey that shows more Americans would take a pay cut in order to be able to work from home permanently.