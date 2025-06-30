Tariffs could mean fewer — and pricier — fireworks displays this July 4

Fireworks, a hallmark of July 4th celebrations, are feeling the impact of President Trump's trade war with China.

More than 95% of the fireworks sold in the U.S. come from China, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And while sales of pyrotechnics have grown in past years as more states and counties loosen restrictions, tariffs have snarled some firework importers' plans this year.

For retailers, the week before July 4 is the busiest time of the year for fireworks sales. In a normal year, shelves would be fully stocked. This year, with a 30% U.S. tariff in place on imports from China, fireworks fans may find a slimmer selection and higher prices.

That's because some importers asked Chinese sellers to halt orders, when sky-high 145% U.S. tariffs were in place on China. A May trade truce between the countries lowered the the levy to 30%.

"The timing of the tariffs couldn't have hit at a worse time. The majority of U.S. importers told China, 'Do not ship our product, we can't afford to pay," Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, told CBS News. "It's creating a supply-chain problem.

The disruption is leading to fewer choices and higher prices for consumers this Independence Day, according to Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks, a major vendor.

"On about 30% of our products, there's going to be some effect in the price," he told CBS News, although he noted that Phantom would absorb at least some of the higher tariff costs and not pass all of it on to consumers.

As U.S. importers put orders on hold, China temporarily halted production of fireworks earlier this year. With the two countries taking steps last week to ease their trade dispute, the longer term impact on fireworks products remains to be seen.