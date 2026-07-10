Rising inflation has had a detrimental impact on the mortgage interest rate climate. PM Images/Getty Images

The mortgage interest rate climate has certainly been an interesting one to monitor over the past 18 months, with buyers and owners hoping to refinance experiencing significant frustration. After declining by around a full percentage point in 2025, mortgage rates continued to decline in the opening months of 2025 and, by early March, the average rate on a 30-year term sat at just 5.75%, with qualified borrowers positioned to lock in rates that were even lower.

But that dynamic changed significantly in the weeks and months that followed. Rates surged alongside a growing inflation rate and rising oil prices in response to the war with Iran. Unfortunately for borrowers, that dynamic hasn't cooled enough to have any material impact on the mortgage interest rate climate. As of July 9, the average rate on a 30-year term is 6.50%, according to Zillow.

Still, mortgage interest rates change on a daily basis, driven by a variety of factors. And one of the major ones is set to be released next week. On July 14, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its latest inflation reading, this time for June. And after the previous report showed a surge in the rate to its highest level since April 2023, millions of Americans will be eagerly awaiting this new reading. But will the July inflation report actually impact mortgage interest rates and, more importantly, will it positively impact them for borrowers? That's what we'll examine below.

Start by seeing how low of a mortgage interest rate you can currently qualify for here.

Will the July inflation report impact mortgage interest rates?

The July inflation report certainly has the potential to impact mortgage interest rates. How it ultimately affects rates, however, will depend on what's revealed in the report on Tuesday morning.

Should inflation continue to increase, even slightly, it puts the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this month or later in 2026 back in the spotlight. And home loan lenders won't need for this to be made official as many will increase their rate offers in anticipation of a hike. In other words, if today's imperfect rates still fit your budget, they may be worth locking in before rates rise once again.

At the same time, even a moderate improvement in the inflation rate could cause mortgage rates to decline or hold steady in the mid-6% range where they have hovered in recent weeks. Much will depend on how significant that decline actually is, if there even is one.

It's also important to remember that lenders tend to have the same interpretation of the market – but it won't be identical. So, while one lender may keep their rates the same, even in the face of a marginally declining inflation rate, others may drop their offers slightly to account for that decline. This is why it's so important to shop around for mortgage rates and lenders but especially so now, with many different factors for lenders to account for.

It's also important to note that mortgage interest rates change each day. So, while it may be tempting to lock in a slightly lower rate on the day in which the inflation report is revealed, borrowers may ultimately be able to secure a slightly lower rate in the days that follow, once the report has had a chance to reverberate through the lending environment and lenders have had a chance to interpret what it could mean for the broader borrowing climate.

In other words, the July inflation report, whether it rises or falls, certainly has the potential to impact mortgage interest rates, maybe even in a significant way. What that impact will ultimately look like, however, will depend on the direction inflation took in June – and what lenders think that will ultimately mean for borrowing costs in the final six months of 2026.

Shop for mortgage rates and lenders online now and learn more about your options.

The bottom line

Mortgage interest rates may be impacted by the July inflation report, but perhaps not in the way many borrowers prefer. That said, multiple factors drive rates here, so it's important for borrowers to take a broad approach to their options and it's especially important to monitor the rate climate each day for brief but affordable opportunities to lock in a below-average rate. While mortgage interest rates are far from the record lows borrowers became accustomed to at the start of the decade, a diligent and thorough approach can still lead to an affordable rate and term, even in today's imperfect economic landscape.