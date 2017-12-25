CBS News December 25, 2017, 6:02 AM

Julian Assange's official Twitter account not appearing

Julian Assange giving remarks from Embassy of Ecuador in London, via Periscope, March 9, 2017

The official Twitter account of controversial Wikileaks founder Julian Assange -- @JulianAssange -- isn't showing up.

Instead, anyone trying to reach it gets this message:

Twitter uses seeking Julian Assange's official account early on December 25, 2017 saw this message

It wasn't clear whether the account was suspended or deleted by Twitter or Assange himself -- or why or for how long. Twitter wasn't commenting.

The official Wikileaks Twitter account was still live but wasn't mentioning the Assange account.

An account purporting to be an alternative Assange account was claiming Twitter had deleted his official one ahead of a blockbuster story he's preparing to break. There was no confirmation that Assange was authoring that alternative account -- and that account has now been suspended by Twitter.

