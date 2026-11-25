A federal judge blocked the Federal Communications Commission from moving forward with an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses Wednesday, a move the network argues is an attempt by the Trump administration to punish speech it does not like.

In a 45-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan found ABC is likely to succeed in showing the FCC's license review was retaliatory. Her preliminary injunction bars the FCC from "taking any continuing or further action against [ABC] in relation to the early license renewal proceedings" while the network's lawsuit against the agency works its way through the courts.

The judge pointed to at least 11 different examples of President Trump publicly urging the FCC to strip ABC of its licenses in recent years — an action the president argues is necessary because the network's news coverage or late-night shows are unfair to him.

AliKhan also said FCC Chair Brendan Carr — who frequently echoes Mr. Trump's criticism of media outlets — "has taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders."

"Given the extreme, indeed existential, nature of the possible penalty Plaintiffs face—loss of their broadcast licenses—the court concludes that early license renewal proceedings create a risk sufficient to chill a broadcaster of ordinary firmness," the judge wrote.

She said the question of whether ABC's interest in a preliminary injunction outweighed the federal government's interests was "not a close case." She did not agree to ABC's request for a broader ban on "taking any actions, formal or informal, to coerce or threaten Plaintiffs with sanctions in an effort to alter their exercise of editorial discretion."

An ABC News spokesperson said: "Today's decision is an important victory for the First Amendment. We thank the court for its careful consideration."

An FCC spokesperson called the decision to grant ABC's motion "wrong on the facts and wrong on the law—as controlling Supreme Court precedent makes clear," and said the agency "looks forward to prevailing in full on this matter."

Earlier this year, the FCC ordered ABC to file early license renewal applications for the eight local television stations it owns and operates, saying it was investigating "possible violations" of the Communications Act of 1934 and the agency's prohibition on unlawful discrimination. The licenses originally weren't scheduled for renewal until 2028 to 2031.

ABC sued over the move, calling it "blatant retaliation" in violation of the First Amendment and arguing the FCC's investigation into discrimination was a pretext.

"Each day, Plaintiffs (and every other broadcaster observing the Commission's actions) face a choice between exercising independent editorial judgment or risking the loss of valuable broadcast licenses—precisely the type of choice that chills protected First Amendment activity and cannot be remedied after the fact," the network and Disney wrote in a filing.

At one point during a court hearing last month, Disney attorney Beth Wilkinson invoked the French Revolution, saying the FCC's review was forcing the company to sit with its "head on a guillotine" while it awaits a decision about the licenses.

The FCC has denied that it is seeking to punish ABC for its speech. Government lawyers say the agency has been investigating the broadcaster since last year over its compliance with anti-employment discrimination rules, alleging its responses to requests for information have been insufficient, leading the FCC to push for early license renewal.

"The commission decided to look for information that it needed by calling for early renewal of plaintiffs' broadcast license," Justice Department attorney Dimitar Georgiev-Remme said in last month's court hearing before AliKhan.

AliKhan appeared skeptical of the government's arguments in Wednesday's ruling. At one point, she noted that the FCC took action shortly after late-night ABC host Jimmy Kimmel joked that first lady Melania Trump had "the glow of an expectant widow."

She said "it is no coincidence that President Trump criticized Mr. Kimmel's skit on social media and the very next day Defendants initiated the early license renewal proceedings."

The Trump administration has often tangled with ABC and other outlets. Last year, following another controversial joke by Kimmel, Carr did not rule out punishing the network, saying on a podcast: "We can do this the easy way or the hard way."

More broadly, Carr has suggested networks could lose their licenses for coverage of the Iran war, and Mr. Trump called for licenses to be revoked when some networks opted out of carrying a primetime speech in July. The FCC has also warned daytime and late-night talk shows that they must provide equal time to political candidates — a rule that historically hasn't applied to them. Separately, the administration has sought to restrict some outlets' access to the White House.