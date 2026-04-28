FCC orders Disney to file for early license renewal after Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday said it has ordered the Walt Disney Co. to file for early license renewal applications for its ABC television stations.

The FCC said in its order that it is investigating ABC stations for "possible violations" of the Communications Act of 1934 and the agency's prohibition on unlawful discrimination.

An FCC official told CBS News that the order is related to the agency's investigation into Disney's diversity, equity and inclusion practices, which the official said has been ongoing since March 2025.

In a statement to CBS News, Disney said it has received the FCC's order for an accelerated review of its ABC-owned television stations.

"ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public‑interest programming," a Disney spokesperson said. "We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels."

The ABC licenses were originally scheduled for renewal between 2028 and 2031. The company owns eight television stations, including WABC-TV New York and KABC-TV Los Angeles.

The order comes after President Trump and Melania Trump urged ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke during his April 23 show in which he described the first lady as having "the glow of an expectant widow."

In the show, Kimmel pretended to deliver a comedy routine at the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner. His program aired two days before the event.

In the aftermath of the dinner, in which an alleged gunman shot a Secret Service agent at the Washington, D.C., ballroom where the Trumps had gathered, the first lady said that ABC should "take a stand" against Kimmel.

—This is breaking news and will be updated; CBS News' Kristin Brown contributed to this report.