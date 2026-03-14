FCC chair threatens news networks' licenses amid Trump's criticism of Iran war coverage

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr threatened to revoke broadcast licenses on Saturday, echoing criticism from President Trump over news networks' coverage of the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up," Carr said on social media, in part. "The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not."

The FCC chair did not name specific networks or cite any stories he believes were reported incorrectly. But Carr's post referenced a Saturday morning Truth Social post from the president about five U.S. tanker aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

"Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service," Mr. Trump wrote. "None were destroyed, or close to that, as the Fake News said in headlines."

Mr. Trump has repeatedly accused the media of falsely reporting on the war in Iran. In September 2025, the president said that networks covering him negatively should "maybe" have their licenses revoked. He said such a decision would "be up to" Carr, whom he appointed earlier that year.

Hours after Carr told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson that comments by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination were "a very, very serious issue right now for Disney," Kimmel's show was pulled from air in mid-September. Mr. Trump praised ABC, which airs the program, for the decision. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" resumed nearly a week later.

Some conservatives, including Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, said Carr went too far. However, the president defended him.

"I think Brendan Carr is doing a great job," the president told reporters.

In August, Mr. Trump said NBC and ABC "give me 97% BAD STORIES," and he would be "totally in favor" of revoking their FCC licenses.

The FCC, an independent agency, issues eight-year licenses to individual broadcast stations, many of which are owned and operated by television networks. It does not license TV networks such as CBS, NBC, ABC or Fox.

On its website, the agency says the "First Amendment and the Communications Act expressly prohibit the Commission from censoring broadcast matter." It also states that the commission's role in overseeing content on the air waves "is very limited." The FCC has traditionally exerted limited influence over the content aired by TV networks, partly due to First Amendment protections.