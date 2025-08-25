Judge Frank Caprio's son shares his father's final piece of advice
In his final goodbye to family, Judge Frank Caprio offered a simple but profound message that summed up his life's philosophy: "Take care of each other. Keep the family close. And help people if you can," his son David Caprio told CBS News contributor David Begnaud.
The 88-year-old former Providence Municipal Court judge died after a battle with pancreatic cancer last week. He became famous not because he was tough, but because he was tender.
From his Providence courtroom, he showed the world that justice could be delivered with kindness—a quality that made him an international star.
Known to millions as "the kindest judge in America," Caprio gained widespread recognition through the television show Caught in Providence and later through viral moments on social media.
Caprio's son told Begnaud that the family has been overwhelmed by the response since his father's passing and that they have been so touched by the outpouring of love from supporters.
Judge Caprio will be laid to rest this week.