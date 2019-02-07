Old photo shows "The View" host Joy Behar dressed as "African woman"

Joy Behar and ABC were silent Thursday after an old photo resurfaced of "The View" co-host using makeup to darken her skin for a Halloween costume, the latest flashpoint in a week when a series of blackface scandals made national headlines.

The 76-year-old didn't mention the clip on Thursday's show, one day after an editor for the entertainment website The Wrap tweeted the three-year-old segment of Behar discussing a resurgence of curly hair.

During the 2016 segment, Behar, an outspoken liberal, displayed a 1970s-era photo of herself at a Halloween party when she was 29. She said that the hair was her own and that she had dressed as a "beautiful African woman."

Co-host Raven-Symoné, who gasped when she saw the image, asked whether she had on tanning lotion. Behar said she wore makeup "that was a little bit darker than my skin."

"You mean blackface?" Symoné responded. Moments later, Symoné said, "I love it though."

In a 2016 episode of "The View," Joy Behar showed this photo of herself from a 1970s-era Halloween party. She said she wore darker makeup and went as a "beautiful African woman." ABC/The View

Messages seeking comment were not returned from Behar's agent and the ABC program.

The Wrap notes the discussion on set in 2016 was sparked after Behar wrote a New York Times op-ed touting the benefits of naturally curly hair.

Critics were quick to point out that NBC cut ties with host Megyn Kelly last year after she created a furor by suggesting that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween.

This week, Virginia's governor and attorney general are being criticized for their use of blackface in the 1980s. Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned last month after a photo surfaced showing him wearing blackface as part of a "Hurricane Katrina victim" costume.

Virginians reeling as top 3 officials in government embroiled in scandals

Other white celebrities who have been called out for using blackface include Julianne Hough, who in 2012 dressed as characters from Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," and "Real Housewives of New York" star LuAnn De Lesseps, who dressed as Diana Ross for Halloween in 2017.