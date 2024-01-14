Joseph Zadroga, advocate for 9/11 first responders, killed in parking lot accident, police say

Joseph Zadroga, an advocate for sick 9/11 first responders, died after he was hit by a vehicle in a New Jersey parking lot, police said.

Galloway Township police responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. ET on Saturday about a car accident at Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Pomona.

Investigators at the scene said that 82-year-old Absecon resident James McNeal pulled his Nissan SUV into a parking space and hit Zadroga, police said in a news release.

Zadroga, 76, was standing just outside his parked car, according to police.

"As McNeal was pulling into his parking space, he accelerated, struck the Hyundai, and then struck Zadroga who was subsequently pinned underneath the Nissan," police said.

Responding officers attempted life-saving measures on Zadroga before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing, police said.

Zadroga was the former chief of the North Arlington Police Department in New Jersey.

He was also the father of New York Police Department Detective James Zadroga, a 9/11 first responder who died due to respiratory disease attributed to toxic exposure while working at ground zero. In 2006, the 34-year-old became the first NYPD officer to die after reporting ground zero-related health problems.

After his son's death, Zadroga became a nationally known figure for his advocacy work on behalf of ground zero workers who suffered from serious respiratory ailments. He spearheaded the Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which offers health screenings and financial aid to sick 9/11 first responders.

Sergeants Benevolent Association offered their condolences to the former police chief on social media.

"Father of the late NYPD Det James Zadroga, he spearheaded the #ZadrogaAct for 9/11 victims & families. Tremendous legacy. #nypd," SBA wrote.