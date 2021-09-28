Man accused of killing TikTok star Anthony Barajas and his friend Rylee Goodrich inside California movie theater enters insanity plea

A man accused of fatally shooting two young people inside a Southern California movie theater in July has pleaded not guilty, and not guilty by reason of insanity, to two counts of murder. Joseph Jimenez, 20, did not speak during Monday's hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice, letting his attorney enter the pleas, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Defendant Joseph Jimenez appears in court during a plea hearing in Riverside, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021. Watchara Phomicinda / AP

The two different not-guilty pleas were necessary, said John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, because there would be two phases if the case goes to trial: a guilt phase, and a phase to determine whether Jimenez was insane.

Attorneys are scheduled to return to court on October 22 to discuss the appointment of a defense psychiatrist, the newspaper said.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, were shot July 26 at a theater while watching "The Forever Purge" at the Regal Edwards cinema in the city of Corona. Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas, a budding social media star, died at a hospital.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

Anthony Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly a million followers on TikTok, and more on other platforms. Anthony Barajas/Instagram

The suspect acted alone, and there was no indication he knew the victims or that Barajas' role as a TikTok influencer played a role in the crime, police said shortly after the shooting. Records showed a total of six tickets were purchased for the showing of the movie. A firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting was found at Jimenez's home, police said, according to CBS Los Angeles.

GoFundMe pages have been created for the families of Goodrich and Barajas.

"You don't expect to like get home from work and then finding out that your cousin was shot in the back of the head," Ashley Cole, Goodrich's cousin, told CBS Los Angeles. "When there's only six people in a movie theater, to me, that's not what I imagine someone that's not going with intentions to kill someone to do."

