Birmingham firefighter dies days after being shot while on duty

One of two Birmingham, Alabama, firefighters who were shot while on duty last week has died, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said.

Jordan Melton was shot last Wednesday at a fire station in what the police chief said could have been a "targeted" attack.

"Jordan was a vibrant young brother who was full of life. He loved to talk sports as much as he loved good barbecue," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement Monday. "He had a brilliant mind for business, but he was always down to lighten the mood with a joke or two. He was also a wonderful son to his mother, who has been his rock in these difficult past few days."

Woodfin noted that, while Melton had "served at Birmingham Fire and Rescue for more than a year, he had just graduated from the recruit academy one month ago."

Another firefighter, Jamel Jones, was also shot during last week's attack and had been in serious condition. The fire department did not provide an update on Jones' condition.

Thank you for your service Firefighter Jordan Melton. Today, we pause to honor your life and your legacy.



End of Watch: 07-17-2023

Police Chief Scott Thurmond said Wednesday, "We don't why it would be a targeted attack but that's one of the things that we're trying to determine at this point in time. It's extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations."

No arrests have been made.