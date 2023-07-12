2 Birmingham firefighters shot, seriously wounded at fire station; suspect at large

Two firefighters were shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning while on duty at a fire station in Birmingham, Alabama, in what the city's police chief says could be a "targeted" attack.

The firefighters are hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting at Station 9 at about 8:30 a.m., Police Chief Scott Thurmond said at a news conference Wednesday. A third firefighter who was working inside the building at the time was not injured, he said.

No arrests have been made and it was unclear how many suspects were involved, Thurmond said.

The fire chief said he found it "extremely troubling" that firefighters would be targeted.

Two Birmingham firefighters shot https://t.co/ntk87cn2ad — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) July 12, 2023

Thurmond said the firefighters had likely just made a shift change and the back door was open, as it usually is for the public, CBS affiliate WIAT-TV reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.