Trump weighs Jones Act waiver amid rising fuel prices, White House says

Megan Cerullo
The Trump administration is prepared to waive the Jones Act to loosen shipping rules as the Iran war continues, the White House said Thursday. 

The 100-year-old statute requires goods shipped between U.S. ports to be carried on ships that are U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged and U.S.-crewed, and it limits the number of tankers domestic shippers can use.

"In the interest of national defense, the White House is considering waiving the Jones Act for a limited period of time to ensure vital energy products and agricultural necessities are flowing freely to U.S. ports," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CBS News. "This action has not been finalized."

Waiving the rule would allow foreign ships to move fuel between U.S. ports, helping to ease supply disruptions and potentially lower energy prices, experts say.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

