Experts, reports on the Strait of Hormuz and gas prices Ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz was mostly stopped amid the war in Iran on Thursday, which contributed to rising oil prices. The waterway typically carries around 20% of the world's supply of oil. On Wednesday, President Trump ordered the release of 172 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves. In a statement attributed to Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, he said Iran should keep putting pressure on the critical chokepoint.