Suspect, security guard exchange fire outside entrance of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

U.S. Air Force security guards exchanged gunfire with someone who opened fire at an entrance to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland early Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the base.

Base officials said a suspect in a dark sedan was passing by the main entry gate of the facility when they began shooting toward the gate at around 4:30 a.m., according to CBS News affiliate KENS5. The suspect attempted to shoot again, prompting a service member on guard at the gate to pull out their gun and return fire. The sedan then left the scene.

No injuries were reported, public affairs chief Stefanie Antosh told the San Antonio Express-News.

It was not known how many rounds were fired, how many shooters there were, or what their motive was, Antosh said. Base officials said they do not believe the shooter had ties to the military.

"We don't know what, if anything, started it," Antosh said. "But it wasn't an active threat to the installation, and there is no active threat to the installation."

The entrance was closed for several hours after the shooting, but the base was not locked down, according to

Antosh. Normal operations resumed after 10 a.m., KENS5 reported.

San Antonio police also responded to the shooting and helped collect evidence. No arrests have been made, KENS5 reported.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to phone calls and an email for information.

In addition to Lackland, Joint Base San Antonio includes Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and the Camp Bullis training camp.

Lackland is home to more than 24,000 active duty members and 10,000 Department of Defense civilians, according to the base website. It includes the 37th Training Wing; 149th Fighter Wing; 59th Medical Wing; the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency; 24th Air Force Wing, 67th Network Warfare Wing; the Cryptologic Systems Group; the National Security Agency; and 70 associated units.