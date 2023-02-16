Massachusetts driver accused of intentionally running down man with car indicted on federal hate crime charge

Quincy man accused of hitting man with car indicted on federal hate crime charge Quincy man accused of hitting man with car indicted on federal hate crime charge 00:28

A Massachusetts driver has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge for allegedly hitting and seriously injuring a man with his car in a racist attack last December, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in Boston, accuses the driver, 77-year-old John Sullivan, of intentionally running down 38-year-old George Ngo in Quincy. It alleges that Sullivan "willfully caused bodily injury" to Ngo, who is referred to only by his initials in the document, and attempted to cause bodily injury to him using "a dangerous weapon," his car, because of Ngo's "actual and perceived race and national origin."

Ngo, who is Vietnamese, was hospitalized for weeks after the attack, which the man's sister and niece both witnessed, CBS Boston reported. Prosecutors say that Sullivan hit Ngo multiple times with his car, accelerating to target the man after they briefly exchanged words over Sullivan's speeding, according to the news station. Sullivan allegedly shouted racist remarks at Ngo and his family in the midst of the ambush, including comments about how the victim is Asian. He allegedly told the family to "Go back to China."

While recovering from injuries sustained in the car collision, Ngo told CBS Boston that he remembered Sullivan saying "I am going to kill you guys" before speeding up and hitting him twice. The first time he was struck by Sullivan's car, Ngo said he grabbed onto the vehicle and believed that if he had not held on, "I'd be run over underneath," according to the station. Sullivan is accused of hitting Ngo a second time after the victim let go and fell back onto the ground.

John Sullivan appears in court on December 8, 2022. CBS Boston

"I feel scared going outside looking at other people and don't know who is going to do it again," Ngo told CBS Boston last month. "I never seen anybody like that. I lived here for over 30 years and we are all the same human beings, we shouldn't be treating people like that."

In addition to the federal charge brought this week, Sullivan also faces a number of state charges for a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

"Hate has no place here in Massachusetts. As this case demonstrates, we will aggressively prosecute hate crimes and other civil-rights offenses committed because of the actual or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin of any individual or group," said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in a statement.

The federal charge against Sullivan carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and their family at this time," Rollins' statement continued. "The alleged hate-filled and violent behavior of Mr. Sullivan is reprehensible and we intend to hold him accountable."