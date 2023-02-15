Watch CBS News
Quincy man accused of hitting man with car indicted on federal hate crime charge

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

QUINCY - A Quincy man accused of running down and hitting a man with his car is now facing a federal hate crime charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 77-year-old John Sullivan intentionally hurt George Ngo, who is Vietnamese, because of his race. Ngo said Sullivan yelled "go back to China" and "I am going to kill you guys" before speeding up and hitting him twice in Quincy last year.

Ngo was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on Tuesday. The federal charge is on top of the state assault charges which were filed late last year.

Ngo was with his sister and his niece who both witnessed him being hit by the car twice. The incident has left the family traumatized. "I feel scared going outside looking at other people and don't know who is going to do it again," Ngo told WBZ in January.

Ngo was in the hospital for weeks with multiple injuries. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

