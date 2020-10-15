Live

John Legend dedicates emotional performance to wife Chrissy Teigen following miscarriage

By Christopher Brito

John Legend delivered a moving performance during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, dedicating a song to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who recently lost their baby to a miscarriage. 

"This is for Chrissy," he said, before singing "Never Break" from his latest album.

In the lyrics, Legend said his relationship with Teigen will "never break" despite the challenges they face, and they will continue to build their foundation. 

"Strong enough to stay, we will never break," he sang. "As the water rises and the mountains shake, our love will remain."

Teigen and Legend announced they were expecting their third child in August. Teigen had been open about her fertility struggles, saying the couple used vitro fertilization to conceive their two children, Luna and Miles. The third baby was conceived naturally, which caught the couple by surprise. 

But earlier this month, Teigen revealed on social media that she lost the baby after she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding. 

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen said. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

The couple received support online following the post, with many thanking Teigen for being so open about her pain. 

