Author John Grisham shares excerpt from "Camino Winds" ahead of release

Bestselling author John Grisham has a new novel that takes readers back to Camino Island, the fictional setting off the coast of Florida and title of his 2017 novel. The sequel, "Camino Winds," revolves around a murder in the midst of a hurricane.

A dozen people lose their lives in the devastating hurricane. One of the apparent victims is Nelson Kerr, an author of thrillers and a friend of Bruce Cable, the owner of a local bookstore. But Kerr's injuries suggest that the storm wasn't the cause of his death.

With the local police overwhelmed by the aftermath of the storm, Cable takes it upon himself to investigate Kerr's death. He begins to wonder if the shady characters in Kerr's novels might be more real than fictional.

Read the first chapter of "Camino Winds," out on April 28, below.