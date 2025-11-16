Sen. John Fetterman says he's "back home" from hospital after falling

Sen. John Fetterman said he was released from the hospital after he suffered minor injuries to his face from a fall last week.

Fetterman posted a picture Saturday on social media with stitches, saying "20 stitches later and a full recovery, I'm back home" with his wife, Gisele Fetterman, and their children.

The Pennsylvania Democrat thanked the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for "incredible medical care that put me back together."

Fetterman's office on Thursday said he fell to the ground after feeling lightheaded, which was due to a ventricular fibrillation flare-up. Ventricular fibrillation is a type of irregular heartbeat. He did not address ventricular fibrillation in his post announcing his release.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fetterman experienced a stroke during his campaign for the Senate in 2022, and was also hospitalized in 2023 for feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman spoke with "CBS Mornings" last week, sharing more about his mental health journey following his stroke. Fetterman said a turning point came in his life when a therapist told him his children needed him.

"It changed my life," he said. "That's the message that I'd have to people in the throes of this now is ... whoever [is] in your life, they need you, they need you."