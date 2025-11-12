Fetterman says "stay in this game" to others struggling with mental health as he reflects on his journey

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman told "CBS Mornings" about the turning point that changed his life as he opened up about his struggles with mental health following his 2022 stroke. He also shared a message to others in need of help.

"I know it's not a political winner to talk about depression or self-harm or suicide, but that's an important conversation I'm willing to have," the Democratic senator said. "My life has been touched by this personally. But also, I know people that have took their lives and the tragedy that's left after that."

He said his message to those going through such challenges is a simple one: "Stay in this game."

Fetterman started his political career 20 years ago as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2018 and four years later won the Senate race.

But during Fetterman's Senate campaign, he suffered a stroke and questioned if he should drop out of the race.

"It's entirely appropriate to have a conversation with yourself and people around you, of a stroke that quite literally almost took my life, now, should I remain in that?" he said.

"It changed my life"

In his book "Unfettered," Fetterman details his recovery from his stroke and his mental health struggles that followed.

"For me, depression is the ultimate lie that you begin to tell yourself, that perhaps the best solution is to take yourself out. And now," he said.

For him, the turning point came when a therapist told him his children needed him.

"It changed my life," he said. "That's the message that I'd have to people in the throes of this now is … whoever [is] in your life, they need you, they need you."

"It woke me up," he added.

Fetterman said he wanted to talk about it now because he knows others are struggling as he did.

"I don't know what your road for recovery is, but I promise if you stay in the game, you will get better, and I'm being here right now is a testament to that."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here. For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).