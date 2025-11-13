Fetterman hospitalized after fall near his Pennsylvania home

Washington — Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been hospitalized after a fall near his home, which caused minor injuries to his face, his spokesman said on X.

Fetterman fell to the ground after feeling light-headed, which was due to a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, the statement said. Ventricular fibrillation is a type of irregular heartbeat. Fetterman is remaining at the hospital for observation so doctors can "fine-tune" his medications.

"During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock," his spokesperson said. The statement continued:

"Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries. Senator Fetterman had this to say: 'If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!' He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen. Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care."

Fetterman, a Democrat, experienced a stroke during his campaign for the Senate in 2022, and was also hospitalized in 2023 for feeling light-headed.

Fetterman spoke with "CBS Mornings" earlier this week, sharing more about his mental health journey following his stroke. Fetterman said a turning point came in his life when a therapist told him his children needed him.

"It changed my life," he said. "That's the message that I'd have to people in the throes of this now is … whoever [is] in your life, they need you, they need you."

"It woke me up," he added.

Fetterman said he wanted to talk about it now because he knows others are struggling like he did.

"I don't know what your road for recovery is, but I promise if you stay in the game, you will get better, and I'm being here right now is a testament to that," he said.