John Dickerson on "the new normal"

In March, 2020, just a year ago -- newspapers, broadcasters, politicians and the authors of buzzword-laden corporate memos adopted the cliché: "The New Normal." All the awkward, little inhumanities of pandemic life would become the "New Normal."

Masks, working and learning in isolation, empty streets, abandoned restaurants -- the inability to hug a relative -- all were "the New Normal."

You don't hear that phase much anymore. We know better. We continue to observe all the protocols and progress toward vaccinated immunity, but there's been nothing normal about the past year – new or otherwise.