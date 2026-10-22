John Anderson, country music Hall of Famer, dies at 71

John Anderson, a country music Hall of Famer with a distinctive voice, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 71 years old.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend," his family said in a statement on Instagram.

"To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives," they said. "To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special."

"His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever," they said.

Anderson's unmistakable voice helped make him a country music legend. And for some of Nashville's biggest names, he was required listening, with stars like Blake Shelton collaborating with him. Others, including Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde, recorded his songs for his tribute album, "Something Borrowed, Something New."

The Florida native arrived in Nashville as a teenager, playing clubs and working construction — even helping build the roof of the Grand Ole Opry.

But before long, he was the one raising it.

"Swingin'" became a no. 1 hit and the CMA Single of the Year in 1983.

A decade later, "Straight Tequila Night" and "Seminole Wind" brought Anderson's distinctive sound to another generation.

But years later, a mysterious life-threatening illness nearly silenced him, taking away his hearing and leaving him wondering whether he would ever make music again.

Anderson told CBS News in 2022 that the first part of the illness brought severe, terrible headaches, starting in 2016. Then, he said, his hair fell out and he lost his hearing "almost completely."

"They never really figured out just what it was," he said.

His return to music included the 2020 album "Years." Then, in 2024, came country music's highest honor: a place in its Hall of Fame.

"It's a long long road from Apaka, Florida, to standing right here on this stage, but I must say, behind all of that there was a lot of adventure, and I got to choose my own way," he said.

Anderson died just days after attending a Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville on Sunday.

"I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony," country star McGraw wrote on social media. "He was in such good spirits. We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off. I am completely heartbroken by his passing. There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his."