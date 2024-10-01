John Amos, "Roots" and "Good Times" actor, dies at 84

Actor John Amos, known for his roles in the acclaimed miniseries "Roots" and the CBS sitcom "Good Times," has died. He was 84 years old.

Amos' publicist confirmed his death to CBS News and shared a statement from the family. No details about his death were immediately available.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, said in the statement. "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over."

"Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life," the statement continued. "His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life... most recently in 'Suits LA' playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, 'America's Dad.' He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time."

John Amos on Oct. 5, 2015, in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Time Warner Inc.

Amos' career in television, film and theater spanned over five decades. He played weatherman Gordy Howard on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and starred as James Evans Sr. for three seasons of CBS' "Good Times."

"That show was the closest depiction in reality to life as an African American family living in those circumstances as it could be," Amos told Time magazine in 2021.

In 1977, he played adult Kunta Kinte in "Roots." He earned an Emmy nomination for the role.

He starred in the 1988 film "Coming to America" and its 2021 sequel. His final film appearance was in Netflix's buddy comedy "Me Tyme," according to his publicist.

Off-screen, he was an advocate for positive African American representation in film and television.

"We are so proud to have represented John. He was not only a remarkable talent but also a deeply kind and generous soul. His impact on the industry and those who knew him will never be forgotten," said Julia Buchwald, president of Buchwald talent agency.

Before getting his start in the entertainment world, Amos was a social worker in New York City and had a brief professional football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also held jobs as an advertising and comedy writer.

He served in the New Jersey National Guard, and was inducted in to the state's Hall of Fame in 2020.

Amos was married twice. His first marriage was to artist Noel Mickelson, in 1965, and they had two children, Shannon Amos and Kelly Christopher Amos. He and Mickelson separated in 1975. Amos was married to actress Lillian Lehman for one year.

He is survived by his two children.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.