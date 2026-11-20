He has no culinary training and has never worked in a restaurant. Yet 18-year-old Joey Charney of Augusta, Georgia, has become a famous chef, with more than 2 million followers.

"While I am very happy to be in the situation I'm in, I'm not happy of the reason that I'm there," Joey Charney told CBS News.

In August, Jennifer Charney, a stay-at-home mother of eight, lost her 10-year battle with breast cancer.

Over all those years, as Jennifer Charney's illness progressed, the kids had to step up — to do many of the things their mom used to do. Joey Charney, the youngest son, offered to do the cooking for all those hungry mouths — even though, at the time, he didn't know much about food preparation.

"I was able to ask her a bunch of questions — or she could just smell like, 'Oh, it's burning,'" Joey Charney said. "And she would sit here and yell at me from her bed. And I was like, 'I got it! I got it!'"

Along the way, he documented his cooking journey on social media, candidly sharing the ups and downs of feeding his family.

His videos have drawn an outpouring of support from followers, who offer praise and cooking advice, just like the mom he so misses.

"Oh, yeah, I mean I miss everything about her, but her cooking especially," Joey Charney said. "It was really good. I can't get her Parmesan chicken the same way."

This week, Joey Charney cooked a couple of whole chickens, practice for what may be his most important meal yet.

"This will be our first Thanksgiving without her," Joey's dad, Chris Charney, said. "That's going to be a big change."

This Thanksgiving, over the course of many courses, home chefs across America will carry on tradition, inherited from ancestors and passed down to children, sometimes far too early.

But the Charneys say they will still have much to be thankful for this holiday — like their brother, who saw a need to feed his family and served it.

"He has filled a big void — been a blessing," Chris Charney said.