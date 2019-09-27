Former diplomat and Iraq War skeptic Joe Wilson dies at 69

Former U.S. diplomat Joe Wilson, who disputed U.S. intelligence on Iraq that was used to justify going to war, has died of organ failure. He was 69.

Wilson's ex-wife Valerie Plame confirmed in a text message that Wilson died Friday in Santa Fe. She called him a "patriot" with "the heart of a lion."

Democratic congressman Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico issued a statement acknowledging Wilson's passing. "It was with profound sadness that I heard of the passing of Ambassador Wilson, a friend and fellow New Mexican for whom I had deep respect," the U.S. House Assistant Speaker said.

"Ambassador Wilson was a devoted patriot who put country and duty before politics and who had the courage to speak the truth in the face of extreme criticism. With his passing, our country lost a faithful public servant."

In this March 26, 2007 file photo, former U.S. Ambassador Joseph Wilson addresses the audience during a lecture at the University of Iowa Memorial Union. Dan Williamson / AP

Wilson traveled to Niger to investigate allegations Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein tried to purchase uranium and later alleged that the administration of President George W. Bush twisted prewar intelligence on Iraq to justify war.

Subsequently, Plame's identity as a CIA operative was leaked in a scandal that led to the conviction of vice presidential aide Scooter B. Libby for lying to investigators and justice obstruction. President Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.